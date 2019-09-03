Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - The news that 14-year-old Janika Mallo was raped and found with her head bashed in in her grandmother's yard had many online saying, 'I can't handle this anymore'.

Mallo's half-naked body was found in her grandmother's backyard on Sunday morning. Horrified family members say they found her with her head bashed in and “her brain leaking” from the left side of her face shortly after 8am.

The girl’s dungarees had been pulled down, and it is understood she had been raped before being bashed with a concrete block over the head.

News of another murder so quickly after that of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana had many struggling to articulate the hurt they felt.

Ruwaida Samaai Adriaanse: I think it's long overdue to march in our thousands to the parliament and demand to bring back the death penalty. Every day our young children are being raped and killed. THIS HAVE TO STOP!!!

Biddy Love: Shocking shocking shocking!! How many more lives must be lost before REAL action is taken? How many more families broken by the unspeakable pain of knowing that their loved one has died in this brutal and terrifying manner? Rest in peace sweetheart...no one will ever hurt you again.

Eleanor Sonneneberg: I can't handle this anymore.

Ann Buckley: When will this stop...bring back the death penalty now!!

Stash Kearns Meyer: What the hell man?! Is our government not going to do anything??

Cape Argus