Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - The news that 14-year-old Janika Mallo was raped and found with her head bashed in in her grandmother's yard had many online saying, 'I can't handle this anymore'. Mallo's half-naked body was found in her grandmother's backyard on Sunday morning. Horrified family members say they found her with her head bashed in and “her brain leaking” from the left side of her face shortly after 8am.

The girl’s dungarees had been pulled down, and it is understood she had been raped before being bashed with a concrete block over the head.

News of another murder so quickly after that of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana had many struggling to articulate the hurt they felt.

Ruwaida Samaai Adriaanse: I think it's long overdue to march in our thousands to the parliament and demand to bring back the death penalty. Every day our young children are being raped and killed. THIS HAVE TO STOP!!!

Biddy Love: Shocking shocking shocking!! How many more lives must be lost before REAL action is taken? How many more families broken by the unspeakable pain of knowing that their loved one has died in this brutal and terrifying manner? Rest in peace sweetheart...no one will ever hurt you again.

Eleanor Sonneneberg: I can't handle this anymore.

Ann Buckley: When will this stop...bring back the death penalty now!!

Stash Kearns Meyer: What the hell man?! Is our government not going to do anything??

And another victim. All in the space of a week https://t.co/9jIHSBQrXN — Veradana Maharaj (@Miss_Maharaj14) September 2, 2019

It’s getting scarier and scarier that I’m a woman and I have daughter https://t.co/PhZySzeKI2 — Neo (@kgokongneeyo) September 2, 2019

My heart 💔💔💔breaking right now. I have daughters and Granddaughters and We have to live in FEAR, what a way to live in this day and age. — [email protected] (@ChamSlade) September 2, 2019

Shit like this brings the devil out in me seriously! These flippen people need to be stopped! #SafeOurFemales 😭💯❤️ https://t.co/Jpnnu8ixoy — Bernard Garth Hartzenberg (@chefbgh) September 2, 2019

This is beyond heartbreaking. I hope more is done. This is not an issue to leave at Twitter rants! — Seriki (@TheNaijaDream) September 2, 2019

I'm not okay. women ń children are not safe @CyrilRamaphosa sthume wena please ngenelela!!! Rest well Angel😭😭😭😭😭💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 https://t.co/2F0B17qdHz — MaMfene (@Sisiphokazi_m) September 2, 2019

So basically the women and girls of this country are stuck in a never ending nightmare and there is nothing we can do to get out of it. I'm sick and tired and tired of being sick and tired. https://t.co/WEp1kkHYfk — ❝ 𝕍𝕚𝕣𝕘𝕠 𝔸ri𝕤t𝕠ℂra𝕥❞ (@TamiaJuliet_M) September 2, 2019

MEN ARE TRASH!!!! This is honestly disgusting. When are y’all gonna teach your men to be better?!? How many women must die for it to be apparent that the way y’all are raising men is failing, dismally. When are men gonna learn that they aren’t entitled to the whole world?! https://t.co/qhkWTqsxBX — horus. (@franklyngautier) September 2, 2019

Its heartbreaking, can't even sleep next to my partner,cause you will never know that you will wake up in the morning💔💔 — Mpho (@Mphosekoane) September 2, 2019