Death of Richard’s Bay surfer prompts NSRI safety plea

Cape Town - The National Sea Rescue Institute is appealing to ardent bathers, boaters and all coastal water users to not only be more cautious when visiting the beaches, but to also make sure they have at hand emergency contact information of service providers who can assist in times of need. This after a team from the NSRI responded to a tragic incident over the weekend following reports of a surfer that was being assisted by fellow surfers after he collapsed returning from surfing at Alkantstrand Beach in Richard’s Bay.

In response to the incident, the NSRI has appealed to all coastal water users to save safety and emergency numbers on their phone before heading out to sea. NSRI Richards Bay deputy station commander, Jacques Kruger said: “We are appealing to coastal water users around the South African coastline bathers, boaters, paddlers, sailors, fisherman and coastal hikers to always have the NSRI emergency numbers programmed on their phones. “This after the NSRI Richard’s Bay crew and medics responded to the scene of an incident where a local 30-year-old male surfer had been rescued from the water by fellow surfers after he had collapsed unconscious while surfing. Despite extensive CPR efforts sadly, the man died. It has been confirmed that the surfer had collapsed in the car park after he had been surfing,” said Kruger.