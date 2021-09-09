Death threats against school principal have Bloekombos community worried

Cape Town - Concerned Bloekombos parents and community leaders on Tuesday staged a protest in support of the community’s high school principal, who has been receiving death threats. Community leaders in the area said Bloekombos High principal Ntombizandile Goniwe has been receiving threats against her life, with the latest incident being a phone call in which she was told that she had only two days left to live.

Community leader Linda Phito said a fearful Goniwe had contacted them after several frightening incidents involving unknown persons believed to be threatening her life. Phito said: “When we heard what was happening to the principal, we immediately came to support her. She told us what was happening and over the weekend we went to report the issue to the police. Incidents such as these cannot be taken lightly.” “As a community and as leaders we could not stand by and let her be threatened. She is a valuable asset to our community and does a great deal for our children, so it was imperative that we support her.

“We have suspicions that the persons within the school governing body (SGB) could be behind these threats and we are calling on the Department of Education to immediately disband the body,” said Phito. Bloekombos High SGB chairperson Zukeka Jacobs said: “We had a meeting with the department this morning. The department assured us that there is no power for the structure to be disbanded without concrete proof. We don’t know or understand why they want us to be disbanded.” WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said: “The department is aware of the alleged threat made against the principal, and has encouraged the principal to report it to the SAPS. The district engaged with the SGB and representatives from community structures today (Tuesday).