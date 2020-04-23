Deaths, ICU patients rise as Western Cape records 1 153 Covid-19 cases

Cape Town - The Western Cape is seeing a gradual increase in the number of deaths, people being admitted to hospital and the number of people in ICU as the province has now recorded 1153 confirmed cases of Covid-19. This is according to daily update on the Western Cape's response to the coronavirus which showed that out of the 53 admitted to hospital, 23 are in ICU. In Wednesday's results there were 43 people in hospital of which 19 were in ICU. The number of deaths have also risen, with three more being recorded thus bringing the total number of deaths to 25 - two women aged 62 and 63-year-old respectively and a 41-year-old man. "We send our condolences to their family and loved ones at this time," said Premier Alan Winde. "The deaths indicate that the elderly and people with co-morbid medical conditions (like hypertension, heart disease, diabetes and lung disease) are particularly at risk of severe Covid-19 disease. We call for special attention and precautions to protect the elderly and people with chronic diseases against exposure to Covid-19.

"It is also important to stress the need for healthy lifestyles and the annual flu vaccine. The flu vaccine doesn't prevent Covid-19 infection, but it can protect the vulnerable from contracting the flu and further compromising immunity.

"The Western Cape Government is working hard to ensure that the health system is able to respond to the peak of this pandemic, and that the sick will receive the appropriate care. But in order to achieve this, we need to “flatten the curve” and this will require every single person in the Western Cape’s help," Winde said.

The province has also recorded 236 recoveries, and conducted over 21 077 tests for the coronavirus in the province. Winde said that the Western Cape Government has now screened over 100 000 people through its community screening programme, with 123 683 people screened and 5230 tested since the programme was first rolled out at the beginning of April.

This has been an incredible effort and we thank all of those that have been involved so far.

Winded added: "We need to make sure that we continue to practice physical distancing and good hygiene at all times. If you are not feeling well, you must stay home, and call our hotline for advice on what to do next. And, we should all be wearing cloth masks (properly with good hygiene practices) whenever we go out into public."

[Data notes: The data will be reported as at 5pm on the previous day, rather than at midnight in order to allow more time to prepare the daily reports. Lab results are also accessed directly from laboratories in the province, and there can be a lag between these results and those formally registered on the system with the National Department of Health. This can create discrepancies between the national and provincial data but does not impact the accuracy of any of the numbers released.]

Food response:

Today, the Western Cape Department of Agriculture and the Deciduous Fruit Development Chamber, handed over 10 000 fruit parcels to be distributed by the Gift of the Givers, to families in need.

"We thank these farmers for giving back to their communities and helping to support efforts to feed those who are in need of nutritious food right now. I would also like to thank the Gift of the Givers and all of the other NGOs and individuals who have recognized the need in our society and responded," Winde said.

"Whether people are providing one person with one meal, or helping to feed thousands, these acts of kindness and generosity are appreciated."

President’s address tonight:

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation tonight on the lockdown.

"Whatever approach is adopted by the president going forward, one reality is clear: we are entering into a “new normal” in South Africa. The lockdown has given us precious time to prepare for the peak of the pandemic, but it has not stopped it.

"There is a lot of hard work still needed from us all. Indeed, we all have an important role to play in flattening the curve, and I urge all our residents to keep up their hard work in helping us do so. We are all in this together," Winde said.

"I am so thankful for the determination shown by so many of our residents to date."