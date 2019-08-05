Zeenatul Islam Mosque during their Adhan or Call to Prayer announcement made by the Muezzin. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - The friction between the City and the Zeenatul Islam Masjid in District Six over the volume of the call to worship resurfaced in the provincial legislature when a question was asked about what constitutes “disturbing noise”. Good Party representative Brett Herron asked Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell whether sounds from places of worship, such as church bells and calls to prayer, were regarded as “disturbing noise” in terms of the Western Cape Noise Control Regulations, 2013, and whose job was it to enforce the regulations.

In response, the MEC said: “If we want to change the regulations we can do it via the standing committee and bring it to the provincial parliament. But enforcement is definitely a municipal function.”

Bredell said his department's job was to train municipalities on the issue of noise regulation as per the regulations.

Herron said he understood the MEC to mean: “The measurement for noise is what determines whether it is recognised as a disturbing noise in terms of the Western Cape Noise Control Regulations and this has nothing to do with the source of the sound.

“A local municipality has the authority to exempt a particular sound or venue from those regulations.”

According to the regulations “an exemption shall, if approved, be granted by a local authority in writing, and the conditions under which and the period for which such exemption is granted, shall be stipulated in such exemption”.

In May this year a complaint citing the athaan (call to prayer) at the iconic mosque as a “noise nuisance” sparked outrage in Cape Town’s Muslim community and attracted reactions from across the province.

[email protected]