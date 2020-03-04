Debt owed to City of Cape Town for rates and services soars to R8.3bn

Cape Town - The debt owed to the City of Cape Town has continued to rise dramatically since January. According to the City, the total outstanding debt for rates and services owed to it as at end of January was R8.311 billion. Deputy mayor and mayco member for finance Ian Neilson said: “The bulk of the debt outstanding is linked to residential properties (R5.661bn), followed by business properties (R1.581bn) and others with debts outstanding of R907 579 590. “There is an increase of R344 471 969 in our total debt for January in comparison to December 9 as a result of an increase in current and 60 days’ debt of R752 989 432 and R152 242 257, respectively.” Neilson said unpaid debt meant less money was available to provide services.

“Debt management actions are being intensified, especially against those who can pay but choose not to and the frequent defaulters. Focus continues to be given on these accounts to enforce payment where applicable and/or expedite the write-off of the indigent and irrecoverable debt, in order to curb the ageing of debt.”

The City said that in January, 18 060 letters of demand were sent out and 1 259 debtors were listed for adverse credit.

A total of 243 electricity prepaid blocking/daily charge collection letters were delivered and 45 accounts were sent for prepaid electricity purchases collection in January.

Of the 215 businesses and commercial properties whose water supplies were disconnected for arrears, 209 were reconnected because they had either paid their accounts in full or made arrangements to pay of their accounts.

“Those who are in financial difficulties, must approach us. Hoping that the debt will go away or ignoring the problem is not the answer and there is help on offer,” Neilson said.

