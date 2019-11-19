A body was discovered along the shore near Misty Cliffs in Cape Town by a passer-by who was going on their morning walk with their dogs. File Picture: Tracey Adams/AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY(ANA)

Cape Town - A decomposed body was discovered along the shore near Misty Cliffs close to Scarborough by a passer-by who was going on their morning walk. City of Cape Town's Law Enforcement Inspector, Wayne Dyason, had initially reported that after scouring the beach, law enforcement had no reports or sighting of a body.

However, Dyason later revealed that a body had been found "in Misty Cliffs out Scarborough way" and that the "body (was) extremely decomposed".

South African Police Services (SAPS) spokesperson in the Western Cape, Captain FC Van Wyk further revealed that about 10:20 on Tuesday morning Ocean View SAPS members attended to a complainant of a passer-by who was walking the dogs and found a body along the shore between Misty Cliffs Scarborough and Witsands Soetwater, Ocean View.

"On the members arrival on the scene they found the passer-by who showed them where the body was laying. The body was dressed in a black wetsuit with flippers and was in an advanced state of decomposing. The body was that of a male, where the age and race unknown," Van Wyk said.