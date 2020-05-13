Decrease in vandalism of City of Cape Town's infrastructure during lockdown

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - The City has reportedly seen an decrease in vandalism at its fixed infrastructure such as buildings during the nationwide lockdown. Executive director for safety and security Richard Bosman said: “The City has not seen any noticeable increase in vandalism of other infrastructure.” Bosman said the City’s enforcement agencies including the Metal Theft Unit had been assisting with the enforcing of the Covid-19 regulations in addition to their normal duties. “There has been opportunistic criminal activity where there is a disregard for the national Covid-19 lockdown regulations. Also, Illegal electric connections from substations and street light poles remain a challenge and are being addressed,” he said. At a press conference last month, mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said the City had seen a decrease in vandalism of infrastructure due to the closure of the bucket shops and scrapyards.

The City’s law enforcement units handed out nearly 2000 fines last month. They have handed out a further 5985 fines for other offences.

The metal industry has suffered during the lockdown.

Metal Recyclers Association chairperson Mike Wilson said: “The impact has been devastating. It’s a very labour-intensive industry.

"The metal and recycling sector has been in contraction since 2013; we have experienced huge difficulties.

"It resulted in an employment reduction of 40%. Our members are obligated to operate in a lawful manner, but there are illegal scrapyards operating.”

[email protected]

Cape Argus





Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected]

All letters to be considered for publication, must contain full names, addresses and contact details (not for publication).

IOL is committed to freedom of speech as long as it is not derogatory or harmful to others.

Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to join the conversation.