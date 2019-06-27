The Vredehoek community will oppose the demolition of Deer Park Cafe earmarked for a proposed four-storey development.

Cape Town - Heritage Western Cape (HWC) rejected the submissions by Vredehoek residents regarding the iconic Deer Park Café. HWC made its decision on Wednesday saying several requirements were not met.

Chief executive at the HWC, Mxolosi Dlamuka, said the residents would have to come back to the next committee sitting to resubmit.

The site is a provincial heritage building, but an application was made to demolish it last year and build a high-rise block of flats.

The proposal was opposed by residents concerned about the effect on Rocklands Park and the green belt.

The committee rejected the submissions on several issues, including that revised proposals informed by heritage indicators were required.

The committee said the north portion facing Rocklands Park was still too high. It ruled that revised proposals be done to take the discussions into account.

The matter was initially tabled at the end of last year.

The committee imposed a clause in terms of Section 48 of the National Heritage Resources Act, which states: “A heritage resources authority may prescribe the manner in which an application is made to it for any permit in terms of this Act and other requirements for permit applications.”

But before the committee can do so, it requires the owner and developer to provide information, including a visual study of the proposed building, as well as an urban study that addresses the identified social, community and amenity values.

Dlamuka said new proposals must be submitted three weeks in advance.

