Deer Park reopened months after devastating Table Mountain fire

Cape Town - South African National Parks (SANParks) has announce the re-opening of Deer Park in the Northern Section of Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) following its closure in April due to the devastating fire that destroyed more than 650 hectares of land. The reopening of the park comes after rehabilitation work has been successfully completed and a contractor was appointed to fell and remove dangerous trees.

“To date 118 dead and dangerous trees were felled and they produced a total of 472 (3m) logs, ranging from 19cm -96cm and the total volume of wood equal to 200.6 m3 was removed. This process has allowed us to invite members of the public to collect wood and this has helped us with the restoration process. “To reduce fuel load the wood permit was issued and other wood was delivered to Redhill and Imizamo Yethu settlement areas,” TMNP manager Frans van Rooyen said. Deer Park is a small reserve part of Table Mountain National Park in Cape Town, Western Cape. A place to picnic, walk your dog and hike. Picture: Leon Lestrade The fuel reduction, wood collection and road maintenance would continue for the next two months and be done while the area is open to the public. Visitors are asked to exercise caution during this time.