Cape Town - Defected Records will be turning up the heat this December as the London-based label and event brand will bring their unique event experiences across a number of club shows. The parties, Defected, Glitterbox and Sondela, which fall under Defected Records, will bring their unique event experiences for a mini-summer tour to the country from Thursday 15 – Sunday 18th December.

Defected Records is making sure that its mark will be left on SA as the party brands will rock the country catering to a number of distinct audiences. Defected - with its strong hold and positioning in house music - leans towards a more older, acquainted with house music audience.

Glitterbox - with a strong drive through disco classic, remixes and old-school club house - leans more into the queer community and dancefloor culture.

Sondela - with an afro tech focus - will deliver an array of Afro house talent for SA audiences. Providing the soundtrack for the tour will be Defected founder Simon Dunmore, Glitterbox Radio Show host Melvo Baptiste, fan favourite and international star Sam Divine, and London’s Afro-house champions Louie Dunmore and Sef Kombo, the co-founders of Sondela. With each brand demonstrating its own unique sonic aesthetic, this combined tour will showcase the very best of Defected and its family of labels during the weekend.

Defected founder and A&R Consultant Simon Dunmore added: “I’m first and foremost a lover of good music and good parties, and South Africa shares that passion with me, so to tour these three Defected Records labels to SA in their first big summer back, is the chance of a lifetime and I can’t wait to grab it with both hands.” Shaun Duwe, XS co-founder and promoter said: “The connection and love of house music is something that South Africans hold close to our hearts. It is the soundtrack to our soul and everyday lives and dance-floor desires.

"So, bringing in these incredible brands to our shores is long overdue and we can't wait to show them to this whole, dance-loving country," says Duwe. Glitterbox, which takes place in Cape Town this Thursday, is a nightlife phenomenon, conceptualised in 2014 by Defected boss Simon Dunmore. Ever since, Glitterbox has generated an inclusive, uplifting party atmosphere designed to unite all ages, persuasions and walks of life on the dancefloor.

Glitterbox parties bring the world's most respected DJs to appear alongside emerging talents for a soundtrack that showcases dance music in its purest forms. Moving mind, body and soul, Glitterbox events bring dancers, fierce performers, drag queens and music together to make truly unforgettable moments on dancefloors around the world. Truly a force to be reckoned with in global nightlife culture. As well as the parties, Sef Kombo and Louie Dunmore will chair a panel at Bridges For Music in Cape Town, a non-profit South African organisation that Defected has supported by sponsoring five students per term since 2020.