Defence accuses investigating officer in Addinall murder case of influencing witnesses

Cape Town - The detective investigating the murder of a couple took the stand in the Western Cape High Court where two men appeared for the murder of the elderly pair in Ottery. Gcinilelitha Ngcobelothe and Lwazi Ntsibantsiba face two counts of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances for allegedly killing the couple on January 5, 2019, in Ottery and taking items from their home.

Rugeya Addinall and Riedwaan Addinall, a married couple and both 82 years old, were found dead in their house in Sandown Drive, Ottery. State prosecutor advocate Nadia Ajam called Warrant Officer Johannes Meissenheimer to take the stand. He testified that he had been called to the scene on January 6, 2019, after the bodies were discovered. He noticed chairs and tables turned over and looked for markings.

He then saw a green plastic bag lying near the bodies and on one of the benches stood a bottle of ginger beer. He also noticed pink pellets on the floor close to the mouth of Rugeya Addinall. He proceeded to question people standing outside the house and learnt that the gardener, called “Litha”, was at the house on the day of the murder. He also enquired about the security cameras at the neighbour’s house and retrieved video footage, which showed two people walking by the neighbour’s house. As the footage played, he saw a person carrying a green plastic bag.

Representing Ngcobelothe, advocate Mohamed Sibda, took issue with the investigating officer’s previous absenteeism from court. Sibda said that according to his client, Meissenheimer was not sick when he was absent and had allegedly tried to influence witnesses. Acting Judge Bryan Hack said:“If the investigating officer has conducted himself in a manner contrary to his ethical rules, it must be dealt with in terms of procedures laid down in police services and legislation; not at this particular point in time.”