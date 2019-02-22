Delays in the culpable homicide case of alleged drunk driver Darryl Futter had both the defence and the SA Drunk Driving organisation frustrated.

Cape Town - Delays in the culpable homicide case of alleged drunk driver Darryl Futter had both the defence and the SA Drunk Driving (Sadd) organisation frustrated over the slow pace of the trial. Futter appeared in the Cape Town Regional Court on Thursday where witnesses were expected to testify.

He is on trial for allegedly crashing into 19-year-old Swedish volunteer Aksel Otterbeck.

Otterbeck died of his injuries.

Sadd founder Caro Smit was among a group of people who held a demonstration outside court.

“Delays in a court case result in secondary trauma for victims. This is all the while that the accused is out on bail, still driving with no restrictions,” she said.

Otterbeck and six other people, who were injured in the incident, were walking home in Table View at night on December 14, 2016, when Futter allegedly knocked them over.

Futter faces charges of culpable homicide, driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless or negligent driving and assault. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

State prosecutor Ebrahim Adams said the inspector who did the Breathalyser test was not available to testify.

He said they had been made aware there was a video of the Breathalyser testing, but it would only be downloaded the next day (today).

Futter’s advocate, Kevin Gess, said he was not impressed with the manner in which the State was conducting its case.

He said the State had elected not to call the local neighbourhood watch nor the people who were at the scene.

“The case is running at snail’s pace.

“One or two witnesses are called a day, losing a lot of time.

“I am not informed about the postponements,” said Gess.

To which Adams told the court the defence had no right to dictate how the State should be presenting its case and that they were doing the best they could to prioritise the matter.

