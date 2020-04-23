Defence committee satisfied with reasons for 73 180 additional SANDF members

Cape Town - MPs say they are satisfied with the reasons for the deployment of an additional 73 180 members of the SANDF to battle the spread of Covid-19.

Parliament’s joint standing committee on Defence, which held a virtual meeting on Wednesday, considered a number of letters from President Cyril Ramaphosa on SANDF deployment.

According to the committee, Ramaphosa was compelled in terms of Section 201 (3) of the Constitution and Section 18 (2) of the Defence Act (No 42 of 2002) to inform Parliament regarding the reasons, place, number of soldiers, cost involved, as well as the period of employment, to which Parliament must apply its mind and on which it must express its view.

Committee chairperson Cyril Xaba said of critical importance was the deployment of the South African Military Health Services and their capabilities, which was necessary to support the Health department when considering the trajectory of infections expected as per research by experts.

Xaba said the committee was satisfied with the reason that the initial 2820 deployed were insufficient, considering the expected scale of the disease. The committee was cognisant that the deployment was large and had huge financial implications.