Defence committee satisfied with reasons for 73 180 additional SANDF members
Parliament’s joint standing committee on Defence, which held a virtual meeting on Wednesday, considered a number of letters from President Cyril Ramaphosa on SANDF deployment.
According to the committee, Ramaphosa was compelled in terms of Section 201 (3) of the Constitution and Section 18 (2) of the Defence Act (No 42 of 2002) to inform Parliament regarding the reasons, place, number of soldiers, cost involved, as well as the period of employment, to which Parliament must apply its mind and on which it must express its view.
Committee chairperson Cyril Xaba said of critical importance was the deployment of the South African Military Health Services and their capabilities, which was necessary to support the Health department when considering the trajectory of infections expected as per research by experts.
Xaba said the committee was satisfied with the reason that the initial 2820 deployed were insufficient, considering the expected scale of the disease. The committee was cognisant that the deployment was large and had huge financial implications.
With the injection of R4.5 billion, it considered the cost implications necessary in the context of the unprecedented nature of the disease, which demands an extraordinary response.
Xaba said the committee was also cognisant that some of the cost drivers included the procurement of personal protective equipment, and equipment necessary for testing and analysis and preparation of field hospitals, all of which are necessary to protect SANDF members and fight the disease.
"The safety of members of the SANDF is of paramount importance and no cost should be bspared to protect the lives of South Africans and members of the SANDF."
