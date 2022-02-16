Defence continues questioning detective in Addinall murder case

Cape Town - Two men accused of killing an elderly couple in Ottery appeared in the Western Cape High Court where the defence counsel grilled the investigating officer on how evidence was found. Gcinilelitha Ngcobelothe and Lwazi Ntsibantsiba face two counts of murder and robbery, for allegedly killing Riedwaan and Rugeya Addinall on January 5, 2019, in Ottery and taking items from their home.

Representing Ngcobelothe, advocate Mohamed Sibda, questioned investigating officer Frolis Johannes Meissenheimer about evidence found in Ngcobelothe’s possession when he was arrested. Meissenheimer testified that several items were handed in as evidence allegedly linking Ngcobelothe to the murder of the Addinalls. These items included a set of house keys, remote controls, rattex, a temporary ID, three cellphones and a T-shirt. It was Meissenheimer’s testimony that the accused was mentioned by name as being at the house on the day of the murder. The accused does not deny this, and according to him, he worked for the Addinalls.

Meissenheimer testified that on the night he arrested Ngcobelothe, they had conducted a search at his informal dwelling in Delft, where two other officials were granted access. Sibda said that according to his client they requested entry in search of firearms and his client agreed because he knew he did not possess any. Meissenheimer reiterated that this was not how it happened and there was no mention of firearms. Sibda put it to Meissenheimer that his version of events were “improbable” because of the way the items were found.

Meissenheimer testified that when they conducted their search the items were in full view and openly visible to be collected as evidence. However, Sibda said a thorough search had to be conducted to find the items because his client had no knowledge of these items being at his premises, namely the keys and the remote control. “In other words, they appeared nicely there like presents for you under a Christmas tree,” Sibda said.

The reason Meissenheimer refused to answer his questions regarding whether a thorough search was conducted, Sibda said, was because he wanted to remove the possibility that his client’s version may be true. He then explained that according to Ngcobelothe, these items were possibly placed at his premises by Ntsibantsiba and he had no knowledge of them ever being there. The defence also claimed that certain items were found in a cabinet – which Meissenheimer denies even existed – when they searched the premises.