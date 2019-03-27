COURT: The defence in the Rob Packham murder trial opened its case by calling a police officer to give evidence on the formality of taking statements.

Cape Town - The defence in the Rob Packham murder trial opened its case by calling a police officer to give evidence on the formality of taking statements. Packham is on trial for murder and obstructing the ends of justice. He is accused of killing his wife, Gill Packham.

Gill went missing on February 22 last year. Her body was discovered hours later in boot of her burnt BMW at the Diep River railway station.

On Monday, defence advocate Craig Webster called Diep River Police Station officer Steven Jan, who commissioned the statement of witness Keenan Thomas.

Thomas testified that he saw Packham at the scene of the burning car in Diep River on the night in question.

He said he was driving a white Audi Q5 with the windows lowered. He waved at him to talk, but Packham drove off.

Jan commissioned Thomas’s statement but did not take it himself. His colleague, known only as Laubscher, typed up the statement.

“The statement was taken at the office and typed up, transferred to a USB stick. Laubscher printed the statement. After printing, he noticed that the second page, where it said commissioner, had my particulars on it, so he requested that I sign,” he said.

Jan said that as per police standing orders, Thomas was given an opportunity to read the statement and make corrections.

“He said he was satisfied with it. He had nothing to qualify in it,” said Jan.

After finishing with Jan’s testimony, Webster asked that the trial be postponed as the second witness, who was due to take the stand, was travelling overseas.

The case was postponed to April 15.

