Murder-accused Rob Packham allegedly asked a work colleague to lie about his whereabouts on the day his wife disappeared. Picture: Zodidi Dano/Cape Argus

Cape Town - Just as defence opened its case in the Rob Packham murder trial, court went on recess and matters were put on hold. However, things will heat up as the trial continues today. Packham is on trial for murder and obstructing the ends of justice. He is accused of killing his wife, Gill Packham.

Gill went missing on February 22 last year. Her body was discovered hours later in boot of her burnt BMW at the Diep River railway station.

Before the case was put on hold, the defence advocate Craig Webster their case by calling Diep River Police Station officer Steven Jan to give evidence on the formality of taking statements.

Jan, commissioned the statement of witness Keenan Thomas.

Thomas testified that he saw Packham at the scene of the burning car in Diep River on the night in question.

According to the Weekend Argus, Rob Packham’s controversial cellphone expert - a former SAPS crime intelligence captain facing 23 fraud charges and 19 counts of defeating the administration of justice - has been tipped to testify as the trial resumes.

Sources say the expert, Paul Scheepers, will testify to counter the State’s cellphone evidence, but Packham’s lawyers declined to confirm. “I’m not prepared to disclose who we are calling or not calling,” said defence advocate Craig Webster. “You will have to wait and see. Does it matter at this stage? What’s the interest in it?”

Billed on LinkedIn as a “cellphone forensics analyst” who tracks, traces and analyses cellphones, Scheepers was arrested in May 2015.

Out of jail on R20000 bail, he has since appeared in the Bellville Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on numerous occasions where he is also accused of contravening the Private Security Industry Regulation Act, the Regulation of Interception of Communications Act and the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

The trial resumes today.