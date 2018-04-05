Cape Town - After wooing jazz enthusiasts at the Cape Town International Jazz festival, musicians of the Sekunjalo Delft Big Band felt confident about their future.

But their success was short-lived as their band was targeted and stripped of its instruments by robbers over the Easter break.

The band discovered their practice room in shambles on Tuesday evening when they arrived at Associated Printing in Airport Industry and found it largely empty.

Inspecting the room they found the only thing left was a piano, which was damaged, and a hole in the wall through which the robbers entered.

“We opened the door and discovered no lights and when we walked in we saw a big hole in the wall where the robbers came in from the bush.

“They took everything in the room. They took three to four drum kits, a xylophone, 15 music stands, a mixer, a PA system and mikes,” said band manager Nashville Ruiters.

“We worked hard for what we have and it’s heartbreaking to see how people can break you down.

“I come from Delft which is infested with drugs and gangs, but we chose to work hard in our music.”

Ruiters said that the band, who are celebrating their 10th anniversary this year, are no longer certain if the celebration will be possible without the availability of instruments and a practice venue.

Sekunjalo Delft Big Band Project coordinator Trudy Rushin said the band, which is registered as a non-profit company, used funds gained through the company to purchase the instruments which were stolen.

“It’s a blow for them, it’s a real setback, we’re all just feeling the psychological effects of the invasion.

“Our band has a few confirmed gigs for April and the full impact of the robbery will only sink in once the shock subsides,” said Rushin.

The band is appealing to anyone with information on the robbers, or anyone who would like to offer assistance to help them get back on their feet, to contact Rushin on 083 491 3048 or to email her at [email protected]

