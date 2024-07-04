Delft bread truck suspect back in court as cops gun down his ‘accomplice’

Cape Town - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is probing matters after a suspect implicated in the double murder and robbery of bread delivery truck drivers in Delft was killed in a shoot-out with police. This came to light yesterday as Ayanda Dayi, 38, appeared in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court, facing two counts of murder, attempted murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Dayi and his accomplices, yet to be arrested, are alleged to have killed two staff members and wounded another while they were in the Sasko delivery truck on May 16. According to a source, police traced another suspect believed to be involved in the shooting to a shack in Harare on Tuesday. The source said the suspect went to inspect why the dogs were barking and when he saw it was the police, he went to retrieve his firearm to open fire. That’s when officers allegedly shot the suspect. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said the circumstances surrounding the incident were being investigated by Ipid. “Harare police registered an inquest for further investigation following a shooting incident in Ntlazane Road on Tuesday, July 2,” Swartbooi said.

Ipid spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said: “The matter was reported to Ipid and it is investigated as death as a result of police action. There were no arrests.” In court yesterday, the State revealed that Dayi was out on parole for rape at the time of the murders. He has no pending cases or warrants but did have three convictions for rape, robbery and possession of drugs. The State has since revoked his parole and deemed Dayi as a sentenced prisoner.

The case was postponed to August 19 for further investigation as the State requires witness statements, crime scene photos and post-mortem results. The State also said that police were still searching for the other suspects. [email protected]