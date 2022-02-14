Delft CPF deputy chair gunned down over the weekend; cash reward being offered

Cape Town - The Delft Community Policing Forum (CPF), is calling on the Department of Community Safety and the SAPS to offer a cash reward for information that will lead to an arrest after the killing of its deputy chairperson Jamiel Spanenberg. Spanenberg, a well-known community safety champion, was gunned down by unknown suspects while working according to Delft CPF Chairperson Reginald Maart.

Maart said: “We are completely devastated by Jamiel’s death. He was a great man who sacrificed so much for this community. We believe that offering a reward for information that can lead to the arrest of his killers’ will show residents that police are serious about apprehending the persons who did this.” A police report of the incident indicates that Spanenberg was shot and killed next to his truck in Mozart Street, Delft South. Police say the incident appears to be an armed robbery after the suspect fled with the victim’s licensed firearm.

In a separate incident, also in Delft, police arrested a 21-year-old suspect for murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition and murder. In a statement, police say the suspect was apprehended while fleeing the scene of a fatal shooting incident. Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said: “Police were alerted of a shooting incident in Eindhoven and responded. A suspect was spotted fleeing the crime scene and was apprehended in possession of an unlicensed 9mm pistol.

“Besides the possession of an unlicensed firearm charge, the suspect was also detained for the murder of a 30-year-old man who was shot and killed not far from where he was arrested.” In Scottsdene, Kraaifontein, a 31-year-old shopkeeper was gunned down by an unknown suspect in Carmen Street. Traut said: “On Saturday evening at around 8.15pm a 31-year-old man was shot and wounded in Carmen Street, Scottsdene, by an unknown suspect who is yet to be arrested. The circumstances are being investigated and the motive is yet to be determined.”

In a separate incident, police arrested a 27-year-old man in Bloekombos, Kraaifontein, for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. In Gugulethu, police are requesting for the public to assist them with information related to the murder of a 40-year-old woman whose body was discovered in a canal on the corners of NY 44 and NY 45. In Samora Machel, police arrested a 19-year-old suspect for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. The arrest was made during a police operation called Operation Restore.