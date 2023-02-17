Delft family blames foreign national for allegedly killing one of their siblings

Cape Town - The family of a slain Delft woman are seeking assistance in locating a male foreign national whom they have accused of killing Akhona Duku, 38, on Monday last week. The man, who lived in the same area, allegedly took Akhona’s phone and when she found out about it she went to his house to fetch it.

The man then allegedly killed Akhona and threw her body into his neighbour’s yard. Her sister, Nomandla Duku, said that the man’s neighbour had been alerted after she heard a noise when the man dumped Duku’s body from an upper floor. “The man did not know he had been seen, and later ran away when the community members were called. When he decided to return and was called on to explain what had happened, he escaped again,” she said.

Duku said that on calling the man he had suggested he would assist in paying for the funeral. She said the man said that the gesture was not an admission of guilt, but was made “because he knew Akhona”. In a dramatic turn of events, the man in question confronted Duku over the allegation on social media, claiming that he was being framed. The man, who cannot be named and works as a mechanic, indicated that he had not run away, and that he had not killed Duku, pointing to the lack of evidence linking him to her death.

“Why do you guys not go to the police with your evidence? The police will do all the investigations and body check. Where are the reports? I am not worried about whoever says anything, because (that) will never stop me from my hustling. “I don’t steal, rape, or kill. I work with my hands. The jealous neighbours did your things and blame wrong people,” the man said. Duku called on the police to fast-track investigations to ensure the man she suspected of killing her sister was put behind bars.