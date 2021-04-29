Delft family lives in fear after alleged intruder freed

Cape Town - A Delft family is living in fear after a 23-year-old perpetrator broke into their home and attempted to sexually assault and kill the family's two daughters and consequently opened an assault case against the family.

The 20-year old victim who asked to not be named for fear of being victimised said she was sleeping with her 27-year-old sister in the early hours on April 9 when they were awoken by footsteps at the window.

“She heard noises coming from the window between 2am and 3am but dismissed it because we also have a dog and we went back to sleep.

“Before we knew it this guy was already inside our room and had a knife on my sister and was touching me and that is when we screamed and he tried to escape.

“My father came on time and while he was trying to escape the community heard, came to our yard and started to beat him while police were being called,” she said.

She said the police came and arrested him, however, he was out within two days after she opened a case. She said everyone were traumatised and couldn’t sleep in the house.

“To us, this means that it is permissible that someone can just break into your house and do whatever they want and nothing will happen to them,” she said.

The victims’ mother said they were shocked when they learnt that the perpetrator had filed a common assault complaint against them.

“He was assaulted by community members but has pinned that on us. What were we supposed to do? Mind you the police took forever to come. Every time the same guy gets away with the same crimes and everyone is scared to do something about him,” she said.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed that a housebreaking with intention to commit a crime case was registered for investigation.

Van Wyk also confirmed an assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm case was registered for investigation and two suspects were arrested and were due to appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on May 5.

Community activist Janap Odendaal lambasted the police for what she said was prioritisation of perpetrators over victims.

“This sends a bad message to the community, especially in the fight against gender-based violence. The police and the justice system are failing us, as the family is now dragged to court by someone who violated their privacy,” she said.

Cape Argus