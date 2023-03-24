Delft family still looking for their 64-year-old missing mom, three months later

Cape Town - Hope begun to diminish for the Delft family whose mother has been missing for the past three months, despite numerous extensive search parties. Johanna Williams, 64, who suffers from Alzheimer’s, was last seen at her boyfriend’s place on the morning of January 5. At the time she was wearing striped leggings, a grey top and black boots.

Daughter Samantha Petersen said when Johanna left the house for her boyfriend’s place in the same area, she seemed confused. Petersen said she followed her to ensure she had reached her destination. She sent her son to check whether she was still there, only to be told she had left. Petersen said her mother left with her ID and Sassa card. “When my son returned to tell me that she had left, I immediately went to her boyfriend, who informed us that she spoke of a bridge and wanted him to accompany her there. The boyfriend said he asked her about the bridge and that he didn’t take it seriously as he was lying in bed that morning. “She normally went to her boyfriend's house but would return, but because she was a bit confused that morning, she didn't return,” Petersen said.

Petersen said they looked for her at all the possible places, including hospitals, morgues, clinics and shelters. “I have been to the morgue four times already. At some point, someone posted on Facebook that they saw her in Belhar, and when we went to look, it wasn’t her. We even looked where the homeless people usually stay and where they elderly people are kept, basically, we looked everywhere and we now don’t know what to do anymore,” she said. Petersen said the family were struggling to continue with their lives, not knowing the conditions her mother was living under and or whether she was still alive.