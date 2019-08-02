The Terrible Josters gang in Delft South are facing 200 charges, including 14 murders that were committed between 2008 and 2017. File picture.

Cape Town - The reign of terror caused by members of the Terrible Josters gang in Delft South, contained in an indictment, showed they were facing 200 charges, including 14 murders that were committed between 2008 and 2017. The pre-trial hearing of the alleged gang leader Elton Lentin, 41, alias “Koffie” and 19 other gang members was held before Judge Robert Henney in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday.

The charges against them range from the contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, murder, attempted murder, drug possession and drug trafficking, intimidation, bribery, damage to property and selling drugs to school children.

Papers also showed that the gang defended their territory and took out rival gangsters or drug dealers entering their turf.

It is the State’s case that the gang, under the leadership of Lentin and Raymond Arendse, 32, alias “Muis”, had territorial authority in Delft South.

It is also claimed the gang made use of an identifying hand signal, associated with the 28 gang, (being the thumb, index and middle finger, depicting what looks like a firearm).

One of the 14 murders was committed on February 17, 2013.

According to papers, five of the alleged gang members were smoking dagga with Christopher Gabriels in the yard of 30 Roostou Crescent, Roosendal Delft. Gabriels was shot in the stomach and died on the scene.

He had a 26s gang tattoo.

Another murder is that of a Grade12 female pupil who was shot in Beethoven Street on her way from school on February 16, 2015.

It is alleged that Grashon Klaasen, 21, alias “Malema”, fired the shots.

The accused will return to court on September 12 to finalise statements and legal representations for a trial date to be set.

