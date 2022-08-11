Delft girl, 15, killed by bullet through her neck on Women’s Day

Cape Town - Yet another teen has died after being caught in the crossfire of an alleged gang shootout on the Cape Flats. Fifteen-year-old Aqeelah Shroeder died in hospital.

She was shot while accompanying a friend to a spaza shop on Women’s Day. Her family said she had stepped out to buy sausages less than 200m from their home when two shots rang out. Aqeelah’s sister, Tiffany Shroeder, 24, said: “I remember hearing the two shots and looking outside. I saw Aqeelah’s friend hiding behind our wall and quickly got my son down and ran to shut our back door. People were screaming, and I heard them say, ‘get the ambulance, call the ambulance, it’s Aqeelah’. “I immediately put my son down and went to check what was happening. That’s when I saw Aqeelah lying on the ground. My mom was at a Women’s Day luncheon, so I rushed to get her.

“Aqeelah was shot once in the neck just under her chin, and the bullet went right through, spilling out with some parts of her brain. I never thought I’d see my sister like that. She was such a sweet girl, and I’ll miss her. “I still can’t believe that she’s gone. We spent the day together with my aunt happy, she was so happy dancing and taking pictures. I remember at one point she even said to my aunt that she shouldn’t leave without taking their last picture together,” Schroeder said. Vanessa Carolisen mother of Aqeelah Schroeder. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA) Aqeelah Schroeder was in Grade 9 at Delft High School. Police have since begun investigating her death, searching for the suspects involved.

Police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said: “Delft police are investigating a murder case after a shooting incident on Tuesday, August 9 at about 4pm in front of premises in Spitfire Street in the Hague, Delft, where a 15-year-old girl was shot and injured. “Initial reports indicate that officers received a complaint from radio control on arrival at the scene; they found the victim lying on the ground on her stomach with a gunshot wound to her right shoulder. “According to witnesses, the victim was walking to a nearby shop when she was caught in the crossfire from two rival gangs.”

Van Wyk said investigating officers believe the suspects fled the scene on foot, while the victim was being transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital for medical attention. The area’s local community leaders and neighbourhood watch teams on Wednesday held an emotionally charged march in memory of the slain teen, walking to their local police station demanding justice for her killing. Delft councillor Michelle Adonis said: “For a young girl like Aqeelah to be killed in such a manner is just not acceptable. This afternoon we will march for Aqeelah and other victims of crime in our communities, we will hand over petitions to the SAPS and the courts calling for an end to these incidents claiming the lives of our youth."

