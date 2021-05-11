Delft resident at 103 years old is among oldest to register for Covid-19 vaccine

Cape Town – Nosayinete Cetyiwe from the Delft, who is 103 years old, is among the oldest to have registered for the phase two vaccine roll-out programme in the Western Cape.

Western Cape government Health MEC Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, nurses and community health-care workers registered elderly community members in Delft on May 10 ahead of the phase two vaccine roll-out programme.

Cetyiwe from the Delft South community, joined at least 29 other elderly community members to sign up for their jab at the Masimanyane for Aged, Disabled and Child Educare Centre.

Mbombo and community health-care workers assisted Margaret Tontsi, aged 64, and others with their registration on EVDS.

Tontsi said she has decided to take the vaccine as she doesn’t want to become seriously ill.

“I am afraid of the coronavirus. I have heard from people who have taken the injection (vaccine) and they’ve said it will protect them from becoming very ill.

“I have seen what Covid-19 has done to our communities. I was sad. But I am happy that myself and nobody in my family has contracted the virus, not even flu. So, I will take the injection to keep safe.”

Secretary of the Delft Seniors’ Forum Jessica Daniels, who is a 63-year-old resident from Delft, joined elderly community members who registered for vaccination.

Daniels said she’s heard many negative stories about the vaccine but has faith.

“I am taking this vaccine. It’s something good and I think it’s here to help us. I have heard stories about the vaccine and how it won’t work, but I know it can help us.

“In my opinion, whatever happens will happen. I am going to pray and have faith that this will protect me and my family,” Daniels said.

Mbombo encouraged the public to support the elderly as the awareness drive continues.

“As we move closer to the roll-out of phase two of the Covid-19 vaccinations, it’s important that we support and register our elderly community members. We’re calling on all our community members to help us as we continue the registration drive.

“Remember you can register your parents, your elderly family members and neighbours who need support. We are not safe until everyone is vaccinated, so let’s unite to vaccinate the Western Cape.

“As we continue to fight the virus, I appeal to you to wear your masks, keep a distance from others, wash your hands regularly and stay home when you’re sick. Together, we can overcome this pandemic,” Mbombo said.

During the registration drive, elderly community members received care packs, which included blankets, scarves, gloves, beanies and masks.

The care packs were donated from the Oceana Group and the government of Taiwan.

The elderly group often gathers at the centre which support the community and was founded by a former security guard, Sibongile Mgoqi. Mgoqi has a heart for the community and welcomed the support to register the elderly.

“We provide meals here and other support to the elderly. We also assist the elderly who may have grandchildren they are caring for. We are grateful for the help to register the elderly today for the vaccine.”

On Monday, Premier Alan Winde also visited the Stellcare Centre in Stellenbosch, and went door-to-door in Cloetesville, to encourage residents to register for their vaccines.

“Covid-19 has taken away so much from us over the last year, and we now finally have the opportunity to fight back, by getting this life-saving vaccine. However, we can only do this if we register for it, and that is why the next few weeks will be so important.

“During my visit, I had the privilege of helping community members to register, as well as answering questions on why the vaccine is safe and effective,” Winde said.

“One community member explained to me that she was scared of what was in the vaccine. By engaging with her, I explained that children get vaccines to protect them from all kinds of diseases, and this is the same with the Covid-19 vaccine. I then showed her how to register for the vaccine on her cellphone.

“All Covid-19 vaccines in South Africa have been rigorously tested internationally and will have to be approved by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority before they are used in South Africa.

“The results of these big studies show us that the vaccine offers excellent protection against severe Covid-19 illness and death,” he said.

He commended the Stellcare team on their efforts, and also applauded local councillors and community members who are playing their part in doing the same.

Remember you can register your loved ones for vaccination at no cost by using the USSD service. Dial *134*832# from your phone.

If you have internet access, send the word REGISTER to 060 012 3456 on WhatsApp or visit https://vaccine.enroll.health.gov.za/#/ to register your loved ones for vaccination.

