Delft residents hands over memorandum demanding police partner with citizens to fight violence

Cape Town - Delft residents are demanding that the justice system follow an integrated approach to fighting violence. On Tuesday, community leaders and civil society organisations led by NGO Action Society handed over a memorandum to the Bellville Magistrate’s Court.

This after the shooting last week of two teenage girls and a woman within six days. Last Tuesday, 14-year-old Aqeelah Schroeder was killed after she was hit by stray bullets on Women’s Day, and three days later Danica Stephen, 13, was wounded after she was caught in crossfire. On Monday, 27-year-old Lee-Ann Bailey was shot four times in her home.

The community demanded that the department prioritise the safety of women and children, and for it to render quality services to the community to ensure justice was served. They also demanded that offenders awaiting trial for serious crimes be kept imprisoned until cases were concluded, with no bail granted. The community demanded that children in conflict with the law and charged with serious crimes not be placed in their parents’ care as it is believed that they are groomed. They also called on the department to partner with community organisations to raise awareness of vulnerable groups.

Women Impacting a Nation director Farida Ryklief said most of these shootings occurred near spaza shops and schools where children were exposed to violence, usually in the area of the Hague. “These shooters don’t have any empathy for human life. As a community, we’re being deprived of our human rights to walk freely and live in safety. Last week we requested police visibility in the hot spot areas. The station commander alluded to the community being under siege, but it’s clear that they don’t have the manpower,” she said. Action Society community safety director Ian Cameron said last week’s shootings were a direct result of the collapse of the criminal justice system.

“Murder has less than 20% conviction rate in South Africa, sexual offences less than 5.3%, and rape less than 8%. We have 67 murders a day, of which a lot happen on the Cape Flats. “We see these imbizos being held on a ministerial level, but none of the promises made have been delivered on in the last two years,” he said. Cameron said they would offer support to the community and would also oversee court processes.