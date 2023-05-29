Delft scholar transport driver convicted for rape of a teen

Cape Town - The mother of the teenager who was raped by a school transport driver said her daughter has taken back her power after the attacker was found guilty. Amien Fakier, 55, from Delft heard the verdict at the Parow Regional Court on Thursday.

The then 15-year-old exposed the rape after she tried to commit suicide two weeks after it occurred. Fakier sexually assaulted her on February 19 and 20, 2020. The girl’s mother said: “It has been three years, three months and 11 days since the rape happened. Since we heard that, we have not been in a good space. My child had to go for trauma counselling and she had been suicidal.

“She had been persecuted on Facebook by Fakier’s supporters who said she was lying about the rape. After all that, my daughter came out strong. “We actually had no idea the judge was going to read out her testimony, and as parents sitting there hearing what another man has done to her in detail was revolting and nauseating to say the least and it broke me and her. That was the first time we heard what he had done to her in detail.” The girl’s mother said she received a lot of support from activists.

“My family and friends, I’d rather call them sisters. I don't think we could have made it without their support. “We’ve been through hell for nearly three-and-a-half years and I would like his family to stop harassing us. “My heart goes out to his wife and kids but he brought this upon himself when he made the choice to rape my daughter.

“She was only 15 years old, wearing a school uniform, and we had to endure so much. But now it ends, the healing starts now. From victim to survivor to warrior. Now she and my family can live again. “My daughter was so brave in court and demanded her rapist to look at her because he looked away even when we testified.” The 18-year-old victim became a gender-based activist after the ordeal.