Delft teen accused of killing a Khayelitsha man over a bottle of gin granted R1 000 bail

Cape Town - The Delft teenager accused of killing a 23-year-old Khayelitsha man over a bottle of gin was granted R1 000 bail by the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court. Liyema Dlokane, 18, is charged with the murder of Zolani Toyana after an incident on February 12 where she allegedly stabbed him in the neck with a bottle neck.

Two other girls who were with Toyana and are friends of Dlokane had turned State witnesses. The State did not oppose bail. According to an affidavit by the witnesses, the three women had been drinking on the night of February 12 after the deceased bought them a bottle of Gordon’s gin and four beers. The deceased was unknown to the trio, the court heard. “Before the four could finish the alcohol the deceased wanted to go home with the rest of the alcohol. According to the witness’s affidavit, Dlokane allegedly wanted to go home with one of the girls, which they all refused.

“The deceased then became violent and in protestation the accused, Dlokane, broke the bottle in a bid to ensure none of them drank it. “The witness alleged the accused stabbed Toyana with the bottle neck of the broken bottle and left him choking on his blood.” The Grade 12 Leiden High School pupil argued that the court should grant her bail to enable her to fulfil her dreams of completing matric and further self-development, much to the disapproval of the gallery which was full of the deceased’s supporters.

“She argued that she had no intentions of interfering with the State witnesses or influencing the family of the witnesses. Dlokane also indicated that she had an alternative address where she would reside. This was not divulged for fear of her safety. Magistrate X Mfethi said there was no evidence she would violate her bail conditions and released her on strict conditions, including barring her from visiting Khayelitsha during the investigation period and talking to State witnesses.