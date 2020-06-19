Delft Youth Talent 2020 goes virtual, makes urgent call for audition videos

Cape Town - An urgent call for audition videos has been made by the organisers of the first virtual Delft Youth Talent festival. The closing date for submissions by Whatsapp or email has been extended to Saturday 20 June 2020. Delft Youth Talent is a project under the Delft Youth Festival (DYF) which is now in its third year. DYF is an innovative partnership initiative between Bold Moves and Good Deeds Foundation with support from local organisations, schools and businesses in Delft. The unique festival was first launched in 2018 to coincide with South Africa’s national Youth Day of remembrance for all the students and young citizens who took part in the Soweto uprising protests of 1976. Due to the challenges of Covid-19, this year’s festival will focus only on the ‘Delft Youth Talent’ segment as a virtual project.

The festival’s purpose is to celebrate, unite, transform and empower the youth in Delft. Through Delft Youth Talent, young people in the Delft community are given the unique opportunity to showcase their talents – singing, dancing, poetry, playing instrument, comedy, DJ and more.

This year's three celebrity judges are Ann Juries-May, Nomi Mzamane and Martin Myers.

Founding Director at Good Deeds Foundation Wageeda Leonard said: “Most of the time, what you hear about our Delft community is the negative news. We are hoping through unique initiatives like this, our Delft is showcased ... as a place to be proud of and that celebrates our young people. We have been blessed with local festival supporters like Delft Mall, Nasper Labs, Khathalelana, Hope Cape Town and many schools and community organisations and businesses in Delft.”

Bold Moves Executive Managing Director Akiyode-Adebayo (aka Mama K) said: “We are so excited that in the midst of the challenging and unprecedented Covid-19 times, ‘seeds of hope’ can be given to our people with amazing talent in Delft. We are embracing technology to make this happen and positively impact our youth. We are extremely thankful to our three celebrity judges for agreeing to support us.”

Everyone between the ages of 7 and 35 can enter, with solo and group entries welcome.

Audition and Finals:



Delft Youth Talent Audition (Video Submissions) opened Tuesday 9 June and now close Saturday 20 June. Contestants to submit a short 4 minutes maximum video showcasing their talent and a completed/signed entry form. At the beginning of the video, each contestant must state his/her full name(s), name of the group (if applicable) and their act (singing, dancing, playing instrument, recital of poem, drumming, etc).

All talent welcome. The top twelve contestants will be featured regularly on the Delft Youth Festival Facebook page and other social media platforms.

Audition video recording must be sent by Whatsapp to 062 0630 697 or by email to [email protected] Delft Youth Talent Finals (Virtual) will take place on Saturday 27 June 1pm to 3pm. Twelve (12) finalists will be selected by the competition's 3 dynamic, diverse and experienced judges.