Cape Town - The DA has denied reports that it would charge Cape Town mayor Patricia De Lille for attending an EFF memorial service in honour of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Refiloe Nt'sekhe, DA national spokesperson, said: “De Lille’s attendance at the memorial yesterday (Wednesday) is a matter between her and the EFF leadership and not the DA. A courtesy call to alert the DA about her attendance would have been welcomed.”

She said an official invitation from the EFF leadership was received.

“The Party sent the DA’s Free State Provincial Leader, Patricia Kopane, to commemorate Mama Winnie’s life and to pass on our condolences. The DA regularly receives invitations from other political parties to address events or rallies and this is not in any way unusual. However, we do ask that the individual concerned informs the Party leadership,” she said.

De Lille said she attended the memorial because she had worked with Madikizela-Mandela and she was attending in her own personal capacity.

She tweeted: “I will not succumb to making my attendance at an EFF event a side issue. I went to honour Mama Winnie. I have great respect for Mama Winnie, she was a close friend and I regarded her as a sister. She was a former special colleague of mine.”

Asked on the possibility of the De Lille moving to the EFF, Ntsekhe said: “She is open to move to any political party she wants too. This is a free democracy.”

Ntsekhe said the DA has, along with the nation, been mourning the death of Mrs Madikizela-Mandela and refuses to be drawn into mud-slinging in her name.

“It is simply inappropriate. The DA leader will be paying his last respects at the official funeral this coming weekend as he had done last week during his visit to the family home,” she said.

