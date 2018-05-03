Cape Town - Under-fire Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille is heading to court in round 3 of her battle to keep her job.

De Lille, who donned boxing gloves to show she is ready to climb into the ring with the DA heavyweights, filed her responding papers with the DA Federal Executive in what she termed round 2, having lost round one when the DA metro caucus voted against her in a no-confidence motion.

She wrote to James Selfe, chairperson of the party’s federal executive (FedEx), where she also took a swipe at senior party leaders, among them DA leader Mmusi Maimane and Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela.

“As you may understand, given the circumstances, I have little faith in a positive result. The party is going through the motions in my view to implement its new recall clause.

“An adverse decision will be challenged in court. Any attempt to communicate the decision in manner or at a time which will make it more difficult for me to obtain urgent relief will be pertinently pointed out to the duty judge. This will for instance be the case if the decision is communicated late on a Friday or over the course of the weekend,” De Lille wrote.

The DA has been at loggerheads with De Lille following allegations of misconduct and maladministration, for which the party charged her in January.

In February, she survived a motion of no confidence by a whisker after she was backed by the ANC, EFF and a number of DA councillors.

The party’s caucus voted for De Lille’s removal in an internal secret ballot last week and has since asked the DA federal executive to boot her out. She could also be expelled from the party should she defy an instruction to leave office.

“I do not believe that the FedEx properly considered and interrogated the reasons for this motion of no confidence, before allowing the local caucus to proceed therewith,” she said.

De Lille also slammed the party’s aggressive media campaign against her. “Every single statement I made was in defence of attacks made on me,” she asserted

