The DA claims Patricia de Lille acted improperly and unlawfully when she appointed Limia Essop to the Cape Town Stadium management board.

Cape Town - One of the people the DA has accused of being irregularly appointed by mayor Patricia de Lille has hit back at the allegation.

The DA completed its investigation into governance challenges in the City of Cape Town and found that De Lille had acted improperly and unlawfully when she appointed Limia Essop to the Cape Town Stadium management board.

Essop, a candidate attorney, in a statement on Tuesday, said her reputation had been damaged.

“Should the allegations that I was given preference during the selection process prove correct, I will be deeply hurt and offended. I believed that my qualifications, strong marketing experience and fresh thinking that I bring to the board were the reasons I was appointed.

"I do not agree with influencing a process to benefit an individual to the detriment of others. Should the allegations prove that this is what happened, I will tender my resignation,” Essop said.

“I have an undergraduate degree in politics and public policy and administration from UCT and a postgraduate diploma in marketing and advertising from Red & Yellow School. I am completing my LLB through Unisa. I have strong marketing experience, as well as some events and finance experience. I am currently a candidate attorney.”

When she applied for the post on May 7, 2017, Essop was with her family’s property development company, which worked with the City in 2009. No work had been done with the City since then, Essop said.

“I was not aware that the mayor had any involvement in the shortlisting or appointment process. I received an email on May 24, 2017 from Kim Theron, informing me that I was on the shortlist and notifying me of my interview. To my knowledge, all candidates for the non-executive directorships went through the same process, which culminated in six candidates' appointment to the board in November 2017. Essop said she was one of only two females on the board.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the full council will consider precautionary suspension of City transport commissioner Melissa Whitehead. She faces several allegations of misconduct. De Lille is under investigation for allegedly covering up claims about Whitehead’s alleged wrongdoing.

Melissa Whitehead

Whitehead is also under investigation after claims came to light that she was involved in advantaging a Chinese company BYD to secure a tender for electric MyCiTi buses. She is also named after the theft of up to R43m from the MyCiTi service was recorded. Whitehead maintained that only R36m was lost.

