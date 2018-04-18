Cape Town - Patricia de Lille’s days as mayor of Cape Town are numbered. Her party’s federal executive has granted its Cape Town caucus’s request to bring another motion of no confidence against her.

DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said the City of Cape Town DA caucus was therefore now permitted to hold an internal no confidence motion in De Lille, who was also their caucus leader.

“The Cape Town caucus has laid out to the federal executive, in great detail, factors which have led to them losing confidence in De Lille to effectively lead them in the DA’s unfailing commitment to continue delivering services to the people of the City, as we have done to the highest standards for the past 12 years,” he said.

Madikizela said the reasons put forward by the caucus included:

The fact that they previously tested their confidence in De Lille and found that an overwhelming two-thirds majority of the caucus had lost faith in her ability to lead them. This was due, according to their version, to her repeatedly breaching the Code of Conduct for Councillors as well as the constitution of the DA, relating to bringing the DA into disrepute and the breach of the conditions of her suspension;

That De Lille’s conduct in the public domain had amounted to frequent criticism of the DA and the party’s management of her case to the extent that it appears that she does not consider herself part of the DA any longer or at least considers herself more important than it and above the rules of the party; and

Her recent comment, “she is no longer co-operating with the DA,” means she cannot effectively govern on a DA mandate. The party will use its recall clause, dubbed the De Lille clause, to remove her. Madikizela called the clause “the accountability clause”.

De Lille in response said: “The DA, including the DA leader, has denied that this clause was designed for me, but this proves that the recall clause was designed to get rid of me as soon as possible. The question the DA must answer is, why are they not prepared to wait for the outcome of their own processes, the disciplinary hearing?”

She also questioned why the DA was looking for a short cut and why it was objecting to her hearings being open to the media and public.

“The DA has made all these allegations against me in public and therefore my response to it must be open to the public.

"This move showed that the party ignored its own processes and having the allegations properly tested. I am pressing on, tending to the problems of the poor and vulnerable in our City and doing the job I was elected to do,” she said.

The DA caucus must provide three working days’ notice before the no confidence motion can be debated and voted on.

The clause, in part, reads: “If the president, a premier, a mayor or any other public representative elected or appointed to any executive position in a DA government has lost the confidence of his or her caucus, the federal executive may, after giving him or her the opportunity to make representations to it, resolve to require him or her to resign within 48 hours."

