Cape Town - With the very real crisis of Day Zero - the day the taps in Cape Town would be turned off - the DA-run City of Cape Town managed to unite the residents of the city to fight a looming crisis.

However, in averting the crisis, and with the city now in the grips of a leadership fight, it has come to light that Day Zero may never have arrived in the first place.

“The fact is, we’ve never run out of water; we’re not going to run out of water. It’s a question of management of limited water supply; it’s not a question of running out,” Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson said in an interview recently.

RELATED: DA's Grant Twigg snaps over ‘De Lille’

Neilson suggested that mayor Patricia de Lille was to blame for the City even arriving at a point where a Day Zero scenario appeared to be a reality. He accused De Lille of prematurely announcing in January that Cape Town would run out of water in 2018. This was used as a tactic to get Capetonians to drastically cut their water usage to avoid a Day Zero scenario.

But, as Neilson told the Daily Maverick, “(stricter restrictions) should have happened earlier, and if it had happened earlier, we wouldn’t have got to that point in January where that statement would have been made”.

De Lille heralded Day Zero without widespread DA approval, the article claims.

With De Lille fighting for her job as mayor, she told the Cape Argus it was clear she would now be blamed for everything.

She said she had picked up a R2.3 billion shortfall in spending in November 2017, but the council pushed ahead for a further R6bn because it wanted to pursue desalination as a water augmentation strategy.

“They can’t spend their money, yet they want all this money and high increases. I gave a direct order to the executive management team to address the matter of underspending. My powers were stripped, but I don’t care what the DA will do.”

ALSO READ: Mayor urges residents to comment on city budget

She slammed Neilson’s assertion that she should have acted sooner to implement restrictions.

“Mr Neilson blames me for a delayed response to the drought and in the same breath says the only way to address the problem was through demand management and driving down consumption. He admits that the City was doing this.

“The City has been implementing water restrictions for over a decade and those conservation efforts were rewarded with an international award.

“Where we are at the moment, in a situation where Day Zero has been pushed further, did not happen overnight. It was through the measures that officials implemented under my leadership.

'This did not happen suddenly over two months,” De Lille said. She was stripped of some of her executive powers by her own party, including the management of the water crisis.

“(The City’s resilience officer) Craig Kesson and some other people in the DA appointed Tony Leon to head up the communication on Day Zero. I was not involved in this,” she said.

A full briefing on the matter would take place today, she said.

@[email protected]