Cape Town - Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille is set to face another internal DA motion of no-confidence after a majority DA City councillors lost faith in her.

The DA’s recall clause, dubbed the "De Lille Clause", will be applied if the party’s federal executive approves the DA council caucus request.

JP Smith, deputy caucus leader standing in for a suspended De Lille, said yesterday the caucus overwhelmingly agreed to have a second no-confidence motion.

He said there was a two-thirds majority in favour of a motion of no confidence while 10% abstained.

“This is an internal no-confidence motion and I am writing this in terms of the clause adopted at our congress. We have to write to the federal executive chairperson who has to approve this. Once we hear from the federal executive another meeting will be called,” he said.

The clause reads: “If the president, a premier, a mayor, or any other public representatives elected or appointed to any executive position in a DA government, has lost confidence of his or her caucus, the federal executive may, after giving him or her the opportunity to make representations to it, resolve to require him or her to resign from his or her office within 48 hours.

“Failure by that member to resign will lead to the cessation of his or her membership of the party in terms of section 3.5.1.10.”

Earlier this year, De Lille survived a no-confidence vote by a whisker with the support of the ANC, EFF and other smaller parties.

@JasonFelix

[email protected]

Cape Argus