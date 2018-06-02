Mayor Patricia de Lille will resign immediately if the DA clears her name.





This came out of the arguments raised during the Western Cape High Court hearing on Monday, where De Lille’s legal representative advocate Dali Mpofu responded to a question from Judge Andre le Grange.





“Mr. Mpofu are you telling me, that if the DA clears Ms De Lille’s name she will resign,” Le Grange asked.









Mpofu replied: “That’s it. It’s simple; she will go, if she is cleared. She will pack up and go. She will resign as mayor if her name is cleared.”





Mpofu also argued that the DA had used unlawful means to get rid of De Lille.





“They have failed previously because she has the support of some in the DA caucus and others in council. We are challenging this because they have shown double standards in handling this matter with other leaders like Ms Phumzile van Damme and Mmusi Maimane,” he said.





A full bench of the High Court in Cape Town is hearing her application to have her DA membership restored. She is challenging the constitutionality of the party’s secession clause on which the party relied to axe her last month.





Last month the High Court ruled that De Lille be reinstated as mayor in the interim.





The case continues.





This is a developing story.





