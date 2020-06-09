Delivery ramped up as new tanks installed in Cape informal settlements

Cape Town - The delivery of water to Cape Town’s informal settlements has been ramped-up according to the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) in conjunction with the City of Cape Town.

Ntombizanele Bila-Mupariwa, director of Planning and Information/Water Sector Support from DWS Western Cape, said: “Approximately 250 water tanks have been installed across the city with the majority of the installations in the Monwabisi Park area of Khayelitsha.

“The water tanks are refilled daily and to date this joint programme has seen 37 000 kilolitres of water delivered across the city,” said Bila-Mupariwa.

“While the majority of communities are grateful for the interventions, at times there are unfortunate and disturbing incidents when some communities prevent water trucks from refilling the water tanks as well as criminal activities when employees are robbed of their belongings.

“As we wage the battle against Covid-19, we encourage all role-players to contribute in curbing vandalism and life-threatening incidents to staff when distributing water,” said Bila-Mupariwa. “Safety measures are being put in place to ensure good quality drinking water is delivered to citizens. Trucks are sanitised before they are filled, in line with World Health Organization (WHO) standards. DWS and the City are also in the process of finalising logistics to distribute health and hygiene material/sanitary packages, which include hand sanitisers, detergents, bar soaps, gloves, face masks and disposable suits,” said Bila-Mupariwa.