Delivery ramped up as new tanks installed in Cape informal settlements
Ntombizanele Bila-Mupariwa, director of Planning and Information/Water Sector Support from DWS Western Cape, said: “Approximately 250 water tanks have been installed across the city with the majority of the installations in the Monwabisi Park area of Khayelitsha.
“The water tanks are refilled daily and to date this joint programme has seen 37 000 kilolitres of water delivered across the city,” said Bila-Mupariwa.
“While the majority of communities are grateful for the interventions, at times there are unfortunate and disturbing incidents when some communities prevent water trucks from refilling the water tanks as well as criminal activities when employees are robbed of their belongings.
“As we wage the battle against Covid-19, we encourage all role-players to contribute in curbing vandalism and life-threatening incidents to staff when distributing water,” said Bila-Mupariwa. “Safety measures are being put in place to ensure good quality drinking water is delivered to citizens. Trucks are sanitised before they are filled, in line with World Health Organization (WHO) standards. DWS and the City are also in the process of finalising logistics to distribute health and hygiene material/sanitary packages, which include hand sanitisers, detergents, bar soaps, gloves, face masks and disposable suits,” said Bila-Mupariwa.
“The health and hygiene materials are intended for distribution to the most vulnerable communities to ensure that their homes are disinfected/sanitised at all times to minimise the risks of further transmission of the disease.”
City Mayco member for water and waste Xanthea Limberg said: “The City welcomes this contribution by DWS towards enhancing access to water among our vulnerable residents.”
Limberg said: “The City is committed to ensuring these are replenished and serviced to the SANS 241 standards we maintain in all City-owned tanks.”
The department said: “The distribution of water through water trucks is a short-term relief measure to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, with a focus on hot spot areas that have limited access to basic potable water supply. The installation of water tanks therefore prioritises the densely populated informal areas.”@MwangiGithahu
Cape Argus