Demand for justice after brutal attack leaves young George woman mute

Cape Town - The Nokwanda Patocka GBVF Foundation has initiated a petition demanding justice for a young George woman who was left mute after she was brutally attacked by her boyfriend’s rival. Sivenathi Toto, 23, was attacked late last year in Lawaaikamp, George.

According to Nosikhumbuzo Mhlaba, her cousin was attacked by her boyfriend’s rival who, when he lost a fight, went and broke into the boyfriend’s home and, finding Sivenathi sleeping, began to attack her, causing severe injuries that led to her stroke and loss of speech. Toto, who is regarded as disabled due to an accident that she survived as a child, was dragged and attacked before her body was dumped behind a garage. “He attacked Sivenathi as revenge on her boyfriend.

“He dragged her out of bed from her boyfriend’s residential place. She was unconscious when he loaded her body into his bakkie before dumping her behind a Total garage at Nelson Mandela Boulevard. “In December last year Sivenathi had a stroke and her speech was completely affected. “Sadly in April this year, she was admitted in hospital due to her not being able to stomach food and on May 3 she was discharged and declared brain damaged by her doctor because of blood clots that were found on her brain caused by the attack,” said Mhlaba.

On Saturday, May 6, the community of George led by Sinethemba Hanase held a silent march demanding justice for Sivenathi who’s alleged perpetrator was released on bail a day after his arrest. The march follows a petition initiated by a founder and chairperson of Nokwanda Patocka GBVF Foundation Asonele Melapi, which has collected 2 122 signatures. A community of Lawaaikamp in George held a silent march demanding justice for Sivenathi Toto. “This is a sad case. The trauma that Sivenathi suffered during this attack made her confused and led to multiple strokes and causing her to be declared brain damaged.

“She can longer speak, defend or fight for her own justice so it is up to us at the NPO, as a community, State and judicial system to do that. “Victims need a voice, support and the law to do what is right, and the people who are employed as the law enforcement officers and judicial system workers to be sensitive towards victims.” Toto’s father, Simo Toto said: “I am saddened about what happened to my daughter. We are a family living on a hand to mouth basis.