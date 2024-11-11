Demands for justice after taxi driver dies after cop assault

Cape Town - The Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association (Codeta) has called for a thorough investigation following the death of Luvuyo Vimba. Vimba, a taxi driver, was beaten to death, allegedly by police, who were responding to a complaint about an altercation in Cape Town’s CBD last week.

Operating along the Hout Bay route, Vimba allegedly got into an altercation with police before he was chased by officers, beaten and assaulted with a sjambok. Codeta president, Nceba Enge, said: “We want to see the law playing its role and we want those who are involved in his death to be removed from work and get arrested because they killed a person. For them to deny this act doesn’t make any sense because videos of this incident are all over social media. Even if someone has done something, that doesn’t mean that person must be killed because Vimba did nothing wrong as he was only leaning on a police van.” Enge said the incident left Vimba’s family distraught.

“When we visited the family, they were deep in pain as they had lost someone who was a breadwinner.” Luvuyo Vimba picture supplied Enge confirmed Vimba will be laid to rest next week in his hometown of Tsolo in the Eastern Cape. Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson, Phaladi Shuping said the matter is still under investigation.

Minister of Transport, Barbara Creecy, and her deputy, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, expressed their condolences to Vimba’s family and loved ones. Both Creecy and Hlengwa said the incident is unfortunate for the reputation of law enforcement officers. The ANC Western Cape caucus member, Pat Lekker, took to Facebook and called for accountability.