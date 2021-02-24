Denosa students continue with sit-ins, sleepovers over employment gripes

Cape Town - Following what it said was a vague response by the provincial health department on the absorption of Community Service Practitioner Nurses, the Denosa Student Movement has vowed to continue with their sit-ins and sleepovers at the department's offices.

The Movement demands the employment of the nurses in permanent positions and better living conditions at nurses homes. They also demand the department to refrain from supporting cheap labour practice by investing in nursing agency companies and condemned the exploitation of nursing students used as substitutes for the shortage of staff within the health facilities.

Provincial secretary Fanny Ferris said the situation was not getting the attention that it deserved. She said there was no effort in addressing the matter from the MEC’s office which she said was disappointing.

“Kwazulu Natal and Eastern Cape Community Service Practitioner Nurses were employed, which is a huge number compared to us, what is a 109 for the Western Cape department to not absorb us,” she said.

In a letter sent to the movement following their memorandum, labour relations director Richard Roman said although posts were reserved, the filling will be subjected to the recruitment and selection process within the budget of the department. Roman said there will be no automatic absorption process of nurses into permanent posts.