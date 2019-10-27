Karen Shippey, chief director: environmental stability at the department, said: “When it comes to assigning budgets, as a municipality, as a provincial department etc, one of the things you do is respond to the things that people are shouting about the loudest and that tends not to be climate change.
“There is a perception among a lot of people, especially in local government or across the districts in the province, that climate change is a white middle-class issue. It is absolutely not.
"It is going to affect the poorest of the poor more than anybody else,” said Shippey.
She was speaking in the provincial legislature where the standing committee on agriculture, environmental affairs and planning was deliberating on the department’s annual report for the 2018/19 financial year.