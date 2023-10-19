Department of Basic Education’s spending under scrutiny in portfolio committee briefing

Cape Town - While the Department of Basic Education (DBE) was touting its successes during its briefing to the portfolio committee on basic education, it didn’t stop the committee from grilling the department on its money matters – namely its audit results and irregular expenditure. In its briefing on the annual report for 2022/23 the department was commended for achieving 90% of the targets set, which is a 9% increase from the report of the 2021/22 financial year.

The report highlights how in 2021/22 the DBE achieved 81% of the targets, 13% was partially achieved, while 6% not achieved. In 2022/23 the DBE achieved 90% of the targets and 10% were partially achieved with 0% not achieved. During the briefing on Wednesday morning, the DBE mostly had to account for questions raised on Tuesday when the committee heard from the Finance and Fiscal Commission, the Office of the Auditor-General of South Africa and the DBE Internal Audit Committee. Portfolio chairperson, Bongiwe Pricilla Mbinqo-Gigaba said: “There is a concern that the irregular expenditure has shot up, in particular on infrastructure. What are the plans of the department to ensure that this is avoided in the future? How far is the department in finalising the investigations on financial irregularities?”

Portfolio chairperson, Bongiwe Pricilla Mbinqo-Gigaba. DBE's director-general Hubert Mathanzima Mweli, shared their disappointment at not moving closer to a clean audit and admitted they had made silly mistakes. “I don’t think our irregular expenditure is increasing. I think it is a combination of accumulated irregular expenditure, which happens with implementing agents. Part of it is the issue of local content, and not adhering to local content. No money has been stolen, goods and services have been delivered, it is just that we have not complied. “One can see that you have denied locals the opportunity to benefit from local content. Those are some of the things that are attributable to irregular expenditure, but it has not shot up.”

When it came to discussing the cancellation of school projects, Mweli highlighted that often wasteful expenditure happens when projects that are initially given to the DBE, but somehow being handled by provincial education departments. He said the DBE would often be in the process of doing professional work, such as sending consultants to do planning and design, and then “when you have to start delivering, you are told ‘no no, this is already allocated to somebody else to do’. This obviously leads to wasteful and fruitless expenditure because the money for planning and design will no longer be used.” “I have decided that I am not going to help Limpopo anymore simply because they are a perennial offender when it comes to this,” he said.