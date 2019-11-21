The Maak is a design-led architecture studio in Woodstock with a focus on public buildings and public space that works with low-income areas by encouraging people to use their spaces creatively.
Every year the studio facilitates an experimental “Design and Make” programme called Follies in the Veld (FITV). During the course they collaborate with other “makers”, “thinkers” and “doers” to collectively design and build a large-scale Folly, which is a temporary spatial installation.
Max Melvill from The Maak said they specialised in public buildings to leverage architecture for the most amount of positive social impact. They primarily work in developing communities.
As part of their broader agenda to help make quality design more accessible and inclusive in South Africa, The Maak moved this year’s programme to Langa to build a Folly out of juice and milk boxes.