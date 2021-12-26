Desmond Tutu: We mourn the passing of the greatest Capetonian, says Cape Town mayor

Cape Town – City of Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has said that it is with great sadness that we bid farewell to the beloved Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, a man whose life was a living blessing to us all. Tutu passed away in Cape Town, aged 90, on Sunday.

“The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans, who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa,” President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a statement. “Desmond Tutu was a patriot without equal; a leader of principle and pragmatism, who gave meaning to the biblical insight that faith without works is dead.” Ramaphosa expressed his profound sadness on behalf of all South Africans. Hill-Lewis also shared these sentiments, stating that Tutu shaped South Africa for the better, in ways that very few have done or will do.

“I know I speak for the whole city in conveying our deep condolences to Mama Leah, the entire Tutu family, and to his extended family in the global Anglican Church. “We mourn the passing of the greatest Capetonian, and one of the last giants of our time. The Arch and Madiba were a formidable pair who together served as South Africa’s moral compass, and vocal and critical conscience. “Their unforgettable partnership will leave a lasting legacy in helping to heal the wounds of our country,” Hill-Lewis said.

“While we mourn the passing of the Arch, we also celebrate the powerful and uplifting impact that he had on our country, our world, and on all of our lives. “In Cape Town, we will honour the Arch’s memory in our dedication to our higher purpose of building the society he committed his life to – a society of unity, healing, dignity, and care.” Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, the last surviving South African laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize, passed away in Cape Town at the age of 90, on Sunday 26 December 2021. #DesmondTutu



Western Cape Premier Alan Winde also shared his condolences on the passing the Arch and called him a truly remarkable human being "who had such a profound impact on our country and its future".

“Our Arch has throughout his life been a shining light for justice, compassion and for kindness, and through his actions inspired me and many others worldwide to have hope that right will prevail over wrong. “While he may have left us now, his light still shines brightly. It is up to each and every one of us to ensure it does so, by being the warriors for justice, for peace and for kindness that he was throughout his life,” Winde said. “On behalf of the people of the Western Cape province, and my own family, I offer my condolences to his dear wife, Leah, his family and loved ones. We have you in our thoughts and prayers during this time of grief.”