Desperate Cape residents turn to community Facebook groups for alcohol

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Some may be feeling the effects of the alcohol ban a little more than others, and have resorted to social media to find out where to obtain the now illegal adult beverages. Online social media users have taken to community groups and notice boards on Facebook, such as Kraaifontein News & Info, to find out how to get their hands on alcohol. This comes as the country enters the week under tighter restrictions to quell the spread of Covid-19, taking the country from Level 1 to adjusted Level 3. This includes the ban on alcohol sales and a 9pm-6am curfew among other things. Kraaifontein ward councillor Siyabonga Duka said residents had resorted to creative means to purchase and hide alcohol. In Wallacedene, he found a man with four beers inside a school bag on New Year's Day.

“You will find many people carrying school bags, which is odd as I believe school is not yet open, so it gives me a point of doubt about what is inside the school bag. You will find even an old man carrying a school bag,” said Duka.

“People do not follow the regulations. I have found many people drunk and have asked myself where they are getting the alcohol from.”

Duka called for more police visibility in the area, especially at night and when load shedding occurs. He said this is when illegal activity festers.

Saps said they could not comment on the particular incidents, however reiterated that all forms of alcohol sales are prohibited under the new regulations.

Cape Argus