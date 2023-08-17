Desperate Wallacedene coach seeks help for four kids in his team

Cape Town - An athletics coach from Wallacedene Kraaifontein who believes “it takes a village to raise a child”, is asking for assistance with training gear for four kids from his team who will participate in the Western Cape Cross Country Championships in George. John Tye, coach and founder of JT Road Run Academy established in 2014, has in partnership with Masibambane Senior Secondary School in Bloekombos, taken it upon himself to collaborate on a running development programme in Wallacedene to keep children in their community busy and off the streets where there crime.

The team participated in the Cape Metro Cross Country Championship on August 12 and from that four kids, three boys and a girl, were selected to join the upcoming event in George on September 3. The team is expected to leave on September 1, but according to Tye, the selected youngsters can’t afford their travelling costs, accommodation and running gear. The budget for the four is R8 000, including tracksuits at R650 each, running gear R150 each and travel and accommodation of R1 200 each.