the Yara fertiliser-handling and bagging facility in Charleston Hill, Paarl, has come under the spotlight regarding its air quality. mwangi githahu

Cape Town - Despite assurances from the Drakenstein Municipality about the current state of the air quality surrounding the Yara fertiliser-handling and bagging facility in Charleston Hill, Paarl, members of the Charleston Hill community are still not satisfied. The Yara facility is in an industrial area established during the 1970s, and a fertiliser plant has been operating there since 2003.

The municipality appointed independent environmental specialists EScience Associates last year to determine the possible environmental impact of the plant.

A statement the Charleston Hill Action Group (Chag) released following last week’s meeting with the municipality, where they were presented with an air quality impact assessment, read: “Drakenstein Municipality presented a flawed Air Quality Impact Assessment.”

Chag contend that the report disregarded the community’s 15-year battle against the fertiliser facility, saying: “The municipality disregarded the community’s concerns on health. Especially the health impact on the 1200 young children attending Charleston Hill Primary School.”

Chag chairperson Lindsay van den Berg said the community’s continuing concerns included health effects associated with air pollution such as respiratory problems, lung tissue damage, cardiovascular problems, cancer and premature death.

However, Riana Geldenhuys, the municipality’s communication and marketing manager, said: “The assessment concluded that the Yara site cannot be deemed a significant source of air pollution emissions in the area.”

The Air Quality Impact Assessment read: “Analysis of the dust fallout monitoring campaign identifies significant dust-fall in the area, exceeding non-residential dust fallout limits, and further identified a high soluble component of this dust-fall.

The soluble fraction analysis indicates the major soluble constituents of this dust-fall are not fertiliser components. Therefore, it is concluded that the Yara site is not a significant source of air pollution or localised dust-fall in the area.”

Ignatius Ferreira, Yara’s regional director, meanwhile said: “We are certain that our facility has passed every requirement of local, provincial and national government. We will gladly address any other issues that the authorities or residents of Paarl may have.”

Geldenhuys said: “It is expected that the authorised structure of the municipality will meet during the first week of October (at the latest) to consider the matter of Yara’s application for an extension to the facility.”

[email protected]