Despite recent hot weather forecasters predict two cold fronts for the Cape

Cape Town - Despite the warmer weather at the start of this week, the South African Weather Services (SAWS) warned of a cold snap to close the week. Its latest forecast for this week indicates that two cold fronts can be expected, one tomorrow and the second on Saturday and with possible wet weather in parts of Cape Town from Thursday to Sunday.

Meanwhile, the total capacity of dams supplying the Cape Town metro decreased by 0.5% in the last week, from 99.5% the previous week to 99%. Theewaterskloof dam which serves the city, is 99.5% full this week. File Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency(ANA) Mayoral committee member for water and waste Xanthea Limberg said: “At the same time last year, dam levels were at 100.4%.” Limberg said daily water consumption for the same period had decreased to 669 million litres per day, compared to 781 million litres the previous week.

Local Government and Environmental Affairs MEC Anton Bredell meanwhile said that across the province the average dam level currently stands at 81.2%. A year ago at the same time the dams stood at 80.9%. He said the province remains concerned about the situation in the Gouritz River catchment area, an area that includes parts of the garden route and central Karoo.