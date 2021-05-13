Despite recent storm, Western Cape dam levels only rose slightly

Cape Town - Despite the storm that made landfall in the southern Cape last week, the Western Cape Water Supply System, made up of the six largest dams in the province, only increased slightly by almost 1%, according to the department of water and sanitation’s weekly hydrological report.

Department of Water and Sanitation spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said: “The Theewaterskloof Dam, which is the largest dam in the province is at 73.4% which is notable given that the province winter rainfall season has just started.

“The Breede River Catchment which covers the greater Breede Valley, Witzenberg, and Langeberg is stable at 53.1% while the Bulshoek, Eikenhof, De Bos, Klipberg, Duiwehoks, Korente Vet, Prins River, and Miertjies kraal Dams have seen an over 5% increase week on week.”

Meanwhile, Cape Town dam levels also only increased slightly to 68.6%.

The City’s Mayco member for water and waste, Xanthea Limberg said: “The total capacity of dams supplying the Cape Town metro increased slightly by 0.70% in the last week, from 67.9% the previous week. At the same time last year, dam levels were at 54.4%.

“Daily water consumption for the same period decreased to 754 million litres per day, compared to 760 million litres the week before.”

Last week, the early winter storms made landfall hitting towns in the Overberg and the Cape Winelands and accompanied by reports of lives lost due to drowning incidents. Standing committee on local government chairperson Derrick America (DA) is visiting the worst-hit areas on an inspection mission to assess the extent of the damage.

America said: “I have also submitted questions in the legislature to the provincial department of local government to ask what specific support has been provided to the Overberg District and Cape Agulhas municipalities to mitigate and assist the communities affected moving forward.”

[email protected]

Cape Argus